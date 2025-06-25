Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Unidentified Body Found at Thane Construction Site

Authorities in Thane discovered the body of an unidentified man in a water pit at a construction site. The incident, reported by the disaster management cell, is under investigation as the body, believed to be that of a man around 35, undergoes postmortem examination at a government hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:24 IST
Mystery Surrounds Unidentified Body Found at Thane Construction Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an unidentified man was discovered at a construction site in Thane, Maharashtra, according to civic officials. The incident has raised concerns about security at construction sites.

The discovery was reported to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, whose chief, Yasin Tadvi, said the control room was alerted at 13:46 pm about a body in a water-filled pit in the Wagle Estate area.

The local police and a regional disaster management team retrieved the body, estimated to be of a man aged around 35. The body was sent for postmortem as authorities continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025