Mystery Surrounds Unidentified Body Found at Thane Construction Site
Authorities in Thane discovered the body of an unidentified man in a water pit at a construction site. The incident, reported by the disaster management cell, is under investigation as the body, believed to be that of a man around 35, undergoes postmortem examination at a government hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:24 IST
The body of an unidentified man was discovered at a construction site in Thane, Maharashtra, according to civic officials. The incident has raised concerns about security at construction sites.
The discovery was reported to Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, whose chief, Yasin Tadvi, said the control room was alerted at 13:46 pm about a body in a water-filled pit in the Wagle Estate area.
The local police and a regional disaster management team retrieved the body, estimated to be of a man aged around 35. The body was sent for postmortem as authorities continue to investigate the matter.
