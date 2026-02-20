Unidentified Youths Open Fire in Delhi: A Mystery Unfolds
Two unidentified individuals fired three shots at a shop in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area. Fortunately, no one was inside the shop. The incident likely stems from an old dispute. Police are investigating, with CCTV footage and an FIR has been filed to capture the culprits.
- India
Two unidentified youths allegedly opened fire at a small shop in southwest Delhi on Friday afternoon, police reported.
The incident occurred at around 3.15 pm when the accused discharged three rounds at the establishment in the Bindapur area, though fortunately, no one was present inside, authorities noted.
Preliminary investigations suggest an old dispute between the parties could be the motive. Police teams quickly responded, cordoning off the area and gathering evidence. Officers are examining CCTV footage from nearby cameras to track the suspects' movements before and after the shooting.
