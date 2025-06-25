Indian Astronaut's ISS Journey: A New Chapter in Space History

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed immense pride in astronaut Subhanshu Shukla's journey to the International Space Station, calling it a momentous occasion for India. According to Sarma, the experiences gained during this mission will be instrumental for the nation's upcoming 'Gaganyaan Mission'.

In another testament to this landmark event, Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya highlighted that Group Captain Shukla's expedition marks a significant milestone in the annals of Indian space exploration. Acharya emphasized that missions such as these exemplify humanity's boundless potential, transcending geographical confines.

Shukla's expedition, part of Axiom Space's commercial mission, draws parallels to Rakesh Sharma's historic spaceflight 41 years ago. With participants from multiple nations, the mission underscores the collaborative spirit driving space exploration, enriching India's scientific capabilities and aspirations.

