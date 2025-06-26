Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Declares Groundbreaking 'Quantum Valley' Initiative

Andhra Pradesh announced the launch of India's first full-stack Quantum Valley as part of the National Quantum Mission. Spanning 50 acres, it will integrate quantum computing, AI, and semiconductor research, aiming for renewable energy usage and international collaboration. The project seeks to lead quantum advancement across Asia.

Updated: 26-06-2025 08:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Andhra Pradesh has announced India's inaugural full-stack Quantum Valley under the National Quantum Mission, launching in January 2026. This initiative, sprawling across 50 acres, will spearhead quantum computing advancements paired with artificial intelligence, semiconductor research, and defense innovations.

The project aims to place Andhra Pradesh at the Asian forefront of quantum and deep-tech development, complemented by Amaravati's ambition to be powered entirely by renewable energy. Key collaborators include IBM, TCS, and L&T, while state universities are gearing up with quantum computing curricula.

Envisioned as a hub of innovation, Quantum Valley will also promote environmental sustainability through solar panels, district cooling systems, and EV infrastructure. The initiative promises breakthrough research partnerships, talent development, and transformative economic impact on both national and international scales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

