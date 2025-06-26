Global Regulators Invited to Shape Future at IAEA RegCon2026 in Vienna

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has opened the submission window for abstracts to be presented at its upcoming global conference, RegCon2026 — the International Conference on Effective Nuclear and Radiation Regulatory Systems: Strengthening Competence, Agility and Connection in the Modern Era. The event will be hosted from 27 to 30 April 2026 at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria, and aims to convene international regulators, industry leaders, academics, and other key stakeholders from the global nuclear and radiation community.

Interested contributors are invited to submit abstracts by 1 September 2025 via the agency’s electronic platform, IAEA-INDICO. Selected presenters will have the opportunity to be featured among leading global voices shaping the future of nuclear and radiation regulation.

A Legacy of Excellence and a Mandate for Modernization

Now in its seventh edition, the RegCon series has become a cornerstone platform for international collaboration on regulatory excellence. Past conferences have taken place in cities such as Abu Dhabi (2023), The Hague (2019), Vienna (2016), Ottawa (2013), Cape Town (2009), and Moscow (2006), each contributing critical insight to the evolving landscape of nuclear and radiation oversight.

RegCon2026 seeks to build upon these legacies by tackling new complexities posed by a rapidly changing world — including global energy demands, climate imperatives, and the impact of emerging technologies such as SMRs (small modular reactors), AI applications in nuclear monitoring, and advanced digital instrumentation.

Conference Leadership and Vision

Presiding over RegCon2026 will be Annemiek van Bolhuis, Chair of the Board of the Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection in the Netherlands. Supporting her as Vice President is Luis Huerta Torchio, Director of the Chilean Nuclear Energy Commission. Together, they will guide discussions aimed at fostering a more integrated and forward-thinking regulatory framework.

The scientific direction of the conference is being overseen by Katherine Asfaw, Head of the IAEA’s Programme and Strategy Coordination Section. “As complexities such as energy crises, climate change and rapid technological advancements pose challenges to regulatory systems, it is more important than ever to discuss how regulators are forging strong and credible pathways,” she noted.

Core Themes for Abstract Submission

Contributors must choose from one of three thematic areas for abstract development, each focusing on critical pillars of regulatory resilience:

1. Regulatory Competence

This theme focuses on the core qualities required of modern regulators, including the cultivation of regulatory culture, continuous professional development, and the empowerment of regulatory bodies to adapt and lead in dynamic environments.

2. Agility in Regulation

Addressing the need for adaptive frameworks, this track invites ideas on how regulatory systems can remain effective in the face of new challenges — from rapidly evolving reactor designs to the integration of digital twin technologies and cyber resilience.

3. Strengthening Connections

Explores how regulators can foster productive collaboration within national and international ecosystems — including partnerships with technical support organizations, industry actors, government institutions, and civil society — to promote safe and sustainable nuclear technology use.

Submissions can be up to 600 words and should articulate real-world case studies, innovative strategies, lessons learned, or policy recommendations.

Building on the 2023 Call for Action

A key component of RegCon2026 will be the presentation of outcomes related to the Call for Action issued during the 2023 conference in Abu Dhabi. According to Christopher Hanson, former Chair of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and President of RegCon2023, "We have gathered inspiring responses to the Call for Action launched in Abu Dhabi. These stories form a living library of best practices."

Contributors are encouraged to share their national experiences and initiatives by completing the Call for Action Response Form before the 1 September 2025 deadline. Highlights from these submissions will be showcased at the conference.

Christer Viktorsson, Director General of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and former RegCon Vice President, emphasized: “By sharing our national initiatives and experiences, we not only contribute to global regulatory excellence, but also strengthen our own systems through learning from one another.”

Towards Global Regulatory Excellence

Fuming Jiang, Director of the IAEA’s Office of Safety and Security Coordination, underscored the value of robust participation: “Contributions will be essential in driving discussions among nuclear and radiation safety and security regulators to review, identify and propose paths forward for the issues that are crucial in the regulatory field.”

The IAEA hopes that RegCon2026 will not only consolidate knowledge and innovation but also catalyze global alignment in safety standards, emergency preparedness, and risk communication — core tenets of public trust in nuclear energy and radiation technologies.

For abstract guidelines, conference logistics, and access to the submission portal, contributors should visit the official RegCon2026 website hosted by the IAEA.