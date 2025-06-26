Left Menu

Seaweed Tools and Alien Worlds: New Revelations in Science

New research reveals killer whales use seaweed as grooming tools in the Salish Sea, displaying unique social behaviors. Meanwhile, the James Webb Space Telescope makes history by discovering a previously unknown exoplanet similar in size to Saturn, orbiting a star 110 light-years away in the constellation Antlia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent studies highlight the intelligent behavior of killer whales, documenting their use of seaweed for grooming purposes. This unique behavior, termed 'allokelping,' was observed in the Salish Sea using drone technology.

In a groundbreaking discovery, the James Webb Space Telescope has identified an exoplanet for the first time. This young gas giant, comparable in size to Saturn, orbits a distant star located 110 light-years away in the constellation Antlia.

These findings underscore both the remarkable adaptability of marine life and the expanding horizons of space exploration, providing fresh insights into our universe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

