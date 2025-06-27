Sobha Ltd Ventures into Greater Noida with Luxury Housing Project
Sobha Ltd is planning to invest approximately Rs 800 crore in a luxury housing project in Greater Noida, marking its expansion in the Delhi-NCR real estate market. The project, named 'SOBHA Aurum,' will comprise 420 apartments and covers 3.46 acres. The Bengaluru-based company aims to set a new benchmark in luxury living.
Bengaluru-based real estate giant Sobha Ltd is set to expand its footprint in the Delhi-NCR property market with a large-scale luxury housing project in Greater Noida. The project, named 'SOBHA Aurum', involves an investment of roughly Rs 800 crore.
The development, comprising 420 high-end apartments, will sprawl across 3.46 acres with a development potential of 9.3 lakh square feet. Sobha Ltd has secured the necessary regulatory approvals to initiate this ambitious venture. The price range for these luxury apartments is between Rs 1 crore and Rs 3.5 crore.
Having bought the land parcel through an auction for approximately Rs 160 crore, Sobha Ltd's entry into Greater Noida marks a significant milestone. The company, which has a strong presence in the Delhi-NCR region, aims to set new standards in luxury living.
