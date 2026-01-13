M3M India and ELIE SAAB Unveil Ultra-Luxury Residences in Delhi-NCR

Real estate giant M3M India has announced its collaboration with renowned global fashion and lifestyle label ELIE SAAB to launch two luxury residential projects in the Delhi-NCR region, entailing a staggering investment of Rs 3,500 crore.

The projects will see M3M India build 300 high-end apartments in Gurugram, while its associate entity, Smartworld Developers, will develop about 650 flats in Noida. This strategic partnership marks M3M India's ongoing commitment to elevating its property offerings through alliances with prestigious international brands.

The Gurugram project, named 'Signature Residences by ELIE SAAB', will unfold on the Dwarka Expressway, covering 1.3 million square feet with individual units priced at Rs 37,000 per square foot, starting from Rs 15 crore. Meanwhile, Noida's development will span 1.2 million square feet, offering units priced at Rs 33,000 per square foot. Both projects aim to attract elite clientele seeking opulence and exclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)