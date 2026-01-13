Left Menu

Cybercrime Syndicate Unveiled: 8 Arrested in Delhi-NCR Operation

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Delhi Police have apprehended eight individuals allegedly part of a vast cybercrime network operating across Delhi-NCR and other parts of India. The syndicate, reportedly managed by China-based operators, is embroiled in financial fraud activities totaling Rs 15 crore, officials stated on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the cybercriminal network employed advanced tactics, including using mule bank accounts and malicious APK files to circumnavigate banking security measures, notably OTP barriers. The police seized cash, mobile phones, SIM cards, and debit cards, unearthing a sophisticated operation hub spearheaded by these individuals.

The investigation was triggered by a report from a Tamil Nadu-based woman, who discovered Rs 6,000 had been illegally withdrawn from her account. This led to the discovery of a mule account in East Delhi and subsequent arrests from multiple locations, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Maharashtra. Authorities are now working on tracing the cryptocurrency trails and identifying foreign handlers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

