Webb Telescope's Historic Exoplanet Discovery
The James Webb Space Telescope has made a groundbreaking discovery by identifying an exoplanet previously unknown to scientists. This young gas giant, similar in size to Saturn, orbits a star smaller than the sun and is located 110 light-years away in the constellation Antlia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:30 IST
