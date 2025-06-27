Webb Telescope's Historic Exoplanet Discovery

The James Webb Space Telescope has achieved a groundbreaking milestone. For the first time, it has discovered an exoplanet that was previously unknown to astronomers.

This young exoplanet, similar in size to Saturn, is a gas giant. The discovery marks a significant leap in space exploration, enhancing our understanding of celestial bodies beyond our solar system.

The newfound exoplanet orbits a star smaller than our sun and is positioned about 110 light-years from Earth in the constellation Antlia, illustrating the vast capabilities of the Webb Telescope in exploring distant galaxies.

