Left Menu

Innovative Bio-CNG Plant Aims to Tackle Yamuna Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced efforts to combat Yamuna river pollution by inaugurating a new bio-CNG plant. The initiative, costing Rs 16 crore, focuses on converting cow dung into energy using Modi's 'waste to wealth' strategy. The government plans multiple facilities to address longstanding issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:41 IST
Innovative Bio-CNG Plant Aims to Tackle Yamuna Pollution
Delhi Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to combat the persistent pollution in the Yamuna River, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a 2.5-tonne-per-day capacity bio-CNG plant on Saturday.

Located in Kamar village near Kosi Kalan, the plant, established by Delhi-based entrepreneurs at a cost of Rs 16 crore, represents a critical step in the government's initiative to tackle environmental challenges using innovative solutions.

Gupta emphasized the use of cow dung in creating green energy, aligning efforts with Prime Minister Modi's 'waste to wealth' mantra. This approach promises not only to mitigate pollution but also generate sustainable energy, adding a new dimension to Delhi's environmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025