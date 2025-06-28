Innovative Bio-CNG Plant Aims to Tackle Yamuna Pollution

In a strategic move to combat the persistent pollution in the Yamuna River, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated a 2.5-tonne-per-day capacity bio-CNG plant on Saturday.

Located in Kamar village near Kosi Kalan, the plant, established by Delhi-based entrepreneurs at a cost of Rs 16 crore, represents a critical step in the government's initiative to tackle environmental challenges using innovative solutions.

Gupta emphasized the use of cow dung in creating green energy, aligning efforts with Prime Minister Modi's 'waste to wealth' mantra. This approach promises not only to mitigate pollution but also generate sustainable energy, adding a new dimension to Delhi's environmental policies.

