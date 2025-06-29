Left Menu

Record-Breaking Monsoon Advances Across India

The monsoon season covered Delhi two days after the usual date of June 27 and reached the rest of India nine days before the expected July 8 deadline. This year marks the earliest national coverage since 2020 and highlights weather patterns influenced by low-pressure systems in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

The monsoon, defying historical patterns, swept over Delhi just two days after the standard onset date, the India Meteorological Department reported. This early progression marks a notable shift, as the monsoon usually doesn't blanket the entire nation until July 8.

This rapid advancement was bolstered by powerful low-pressure systems in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, enabling the monsoon to hasten its journey across the country. Remarkably, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, setting the record for the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009.

Despite this speedy start, the monsoon experienced a significant stagnation period of 18 days between May 29 and June 16. Anti-cyclonic winds over Delhi delayed its local arrival, but the weather system finally resumed its progression to cover the rest of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

