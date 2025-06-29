Scorching Southern Europe: An Urgent Heatwave Crisis

Southern Europe is enduring a series of extreme heatwaves, with temperatures soaring past 40°C in Italy, Spain, and Greece. Local authorities have issued fresh warnings, as the risk of wildfires grows amid these record-setting temperatures.

The mounting intensity and frequency of such heat events in Europe's southern region are being linked to climate change, experts warn. The current spell saw temperatures in Portugal reach up to 42°C, prompting high alerts across two-thirds of the nation.

In response to these conditions, Italy is considering nationwide bans on outdoor work during peak heat hours, a move advocated by trade unions. Meanwhile, Greece and Spain struggle with wildfires and health warnings, as residents adapt to the sizzling climate.

