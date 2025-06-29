Left Menu

Scorching Southern Europe: An Urgent Heatwave Crisis

Southern Europe is facing unprecedented heat waves, with countries like Italy, Spain, and Greece experiencing temperatures over 40°C. Experts attribute this to climate change, predicting more frequent occurrences. Authorities issue heat and wildfire alerts, and locals adapt to intense conditions by staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:07 IST
Scorching Southern Europe: An Urgent Heatwave Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Southern Europe is enduring a series of extreme heatwaves, with temperatures soaring past 40°C in Italy, Spain, and Greece. Local authorities have issued fresh warnings, as the risk of wildfires grows amid these record-setting temperatures.

The mounting intensity and frequency of such heat events in Europe's southern region are being linked to climate change, experts warn. The current spell saw temperatures in Portugal reach up to 42°C, prompting high alerts across two-thirds of the nation.

In response to these conditions, Italy is considering nationwide bans on outdoor work during peak heat hours, a move advocated by trade unions. Meanwhile, Greece and Spain struggle with wildfires and health warnings, as residents adapt to the sizzling climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025