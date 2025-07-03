Vadhvan Port Project Sparks Compensation and Employment Concerns

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, local residents are voicing demands for higher land compensation and job priority as plans for the Vadhvan Port project proceed. Concerns surfaced at a recent meeting following protests against the project's potential impact on local livelihoods.

The meeting, convened at the Sub-Divisional Officer's office in Dahanu, aimed to clarify project details and address resident grievances. Assistant District Collector Vishal Khatri, Deputy District Collector Mahesh Sagar, and representatives from local communities engaged in the talks, highlighting issues of compensation and employment opportunities.

The district administration assured residents of their commitment to consider and forward their demands to the government. The ambitious Rs 76,200 crore port development, backed by the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and Maharashtra Maritime Board, promises prioritization of local employment, providing a measure of reassurance amidst ongoing discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)