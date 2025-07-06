Texas Flash Floods: A Community in Crisis
Tragic flash floods in central Texas have claimed 43 lives and left an unknown number missing, with significant damage to the area around the Guadalupe River. Rescuers have saved over 850 people despite limited warning due to the rapid development of the storm. Emergency efforts are ongoing.
Central Texas is reeling from flash floods that have claimed 43 lives, including 15 children. Authorities continue the search for the missing as rescue teams have saved over 850 people from the disaster zone around the Guadalupe River.
The unexpected storm that hit on Friday morning dumped up to 15 inches of rain, leading to rapidly rising river waters and devastation across Kerr County. Officials grapple with missing persons reports, including a group of 27 girls from Camp Mystic summer camp.
Federal and local officials, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, have sought disaster aid, while President Donald Trump expressed his support and concern for the victims. The incident underscores concerns about the accuracy of weather predictions and staffing levels at key agencies.