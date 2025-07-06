Tragedy in Texas: Flash Floods Devastate Camp and Community

In a horrific natural disaster, flash floods have ravaged central Texas, resulting in the loss of at least 43 lives, including 15 children. Among the most affected areas is Camp Mystic, where a large number of young girls were tragically swept away by the deluge.

The heart-wrenching scene was captured by Tonia Fucci, who was visiting her grandmother when the floods hit. Fucci described the scene to Reuters, citing the crashing sounds of cypress trees falling due to the overflowing Guadalupe River.

Despite receiving delayed National Weather alerts, residents immediately banded together to aid each other amidst the chaos, as rescue teams struggled to reach the flood-stricken zone. With many still missing, hopes dim as the relentless search carries on.

(With inputs from agencies.)