Global Insured Losses from Natural Disasters Decrease as U.S. Escapes Hurricanes

Global insured losses from natural disasters decreased to $108 billion last year, according to Munich Re's recent report.

Compared to 2024's inflation-adjusted losses of $147 billion, this marks a significant decline, largely due to the U.S. mainland's avoidance of hurricanes for the first time in a decade.

Despite lower losses, the U.S. led loss statistics, driven by Los Angeles wildfires and March thunderstorms. Munich Re emphasizes that climate change continues to elevate risks of extreme weather events, as global temperatures remain at record highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)