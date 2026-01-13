Left Menu

Global Insured Losses from Natural Disasters Decrease as U.S. Escapes Hurricanes

Munich Re reported that global insured losses from natural disasters were $108 billion last year, compared to $147 billion in 2024. Floods, wildfires, and storms were primary causes. The U.S. avoided hurricanes, but wildfires in Los Angeles marked the costliest disaster. Climate change is increasing extreme weather risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:30 IST
Global Insured Losses from Natural Disasters Decrease as U.S. Escapes Hurricanes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Global insured losses from natural disasters decreased to $108 billion last year, according to Munich Re's recent report.

Compared to 2024's inflation-adjusted losses of $147 billion, this marks a significant decline, largely due to the U.S. mainland's avoidance of hurricanes for the first time in a decade.

Despite lower losses, the U.S. led loss statistics, driven by Los Angeles wildfires and March thunderstorms. Munich Re emphasizes that climate change continues to elevate risks of extreme weather events, as global temperatures remain at record highs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

Jammu and Kashmir Government Cracks Down on Employees with Terror Links

 India
2

PhonePe HDFC Ultimo: Revolutionizing Everyday Spending with Rewarding Benefi...

 India
3
Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

Tragic Toll: Iran Protests Claim 2,000 Lives

 United Arab Emirates
4
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026