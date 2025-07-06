Tragedy in Texas: Floods Ravage Hill Country, Sparking Rescue Efforts and Questions

The catastrophic flooding in Texas has claimed at least 67 lives as of Sunday, with 21 children among the deceased. Rescue efforts have entered their third day at a summer camp where several girls and a counselor remain missing. Kerr County has been particularly affected, with 59 casualties reported there.

Search and rescue operations are underway with support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Coast Guard. The disaster declaration by President Donald Trump has mobilized federal resources to assist the local community, which is grappling with heartbreaking losses.

Amidst ongoing efforts, concerns over potential deficiencies in flood forecasting have surfaced. Some attribute this to staffing cuts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which may have hampered accurate predictions. However, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has indicated steps are being taken to improve forecasting systems.