Uncommon Typhoon Strikes: Danas' Impact on Taiwan's West Coast

Typhoon Danas struck Taiwan's west coast early Monday, killing two and injuring over 330. It caused vast disruptions, including power cuts to half a million homes and cancellations of 300 flights. Though weakened, it threatens further impact as it moves towards eastern China.

In a rare weather event, Typhoon Danas ravaged Taiwan's densely populated west coast early Monday, claiming two lives and injuring more than 330 people. The storm's uncommon trajectory led to significant disruptions, forcing the closure of schools and businesses.

The typically eastward-bound typhoons were diverted this time, hitting the southwestern coast of Taiwan before moving north towards the Taiwan Strait. President Lai Ching-te emphasized the unusual nature of Danas' path and urged citizens to prepare for further impacts.

Government data indicated severe consequences, including power outages affecting over half a million homes and the cancellation of more than 300 flights. The typhoon packed record winds of 220 kilometers per hour, toppling over 700 trees and street signs, although key tech infrastructure like the Tainan Science Park remained unaffected.

