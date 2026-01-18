Left Menu

Power Outage Crisis in Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Amid Drone Strikes

Over 200,000 consumers in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity due to a Ukrainian drone strike. Efforts are underway to restore power to nearly 400 affected settlements. The region, largely under Russian control, faces harsh winter conditions, intensifying the impact of disrupted energy supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:17 IST
Power Outage Crisis in Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Amid Drone Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

More than 200,000 residents in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine faced a power outage Sunday following a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday, reported the Moscow-appointed regional governor.

The statement by Yevgeny Balitsky on Telegram indicated ongoing restoration efforts, as nearly 400 settlements remain powerless amid freezing temperatures in the southeastern region, 75% of which is controlled by Russia.

This incident is part of Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine's power infrastructure during the war. In a separate incident, a drone strike killed one and injured another in Belgorod, Russia, and injured three in Beslan, North Ossetia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
2
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
3
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
4
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026