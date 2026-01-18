Power Outage Crisis in Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Amid Drone Strikes
Over 200,000 consumers in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia were left without electricity due to a Ukrainian drone strike. Efforts are underway to restore power to nearly 400 affected settlements. The region, largely under Russian control, faces harsh winter conditions, intensifying the impact of disrupted energy supplies.
More than 200,000 residents in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine faced a power outage Sunday following a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday, reported the Moscow-appointed regional governor.
The statement by Yevgeny Balitsky on Telegram indicated ongoing restoration efforts, as nearly 400 settlements remain powerless amid freezing temperatures in the southeastern region, 75% of which is controlled by Russia.
This incident is part of Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine's power infrastructure during the war. In a separate incident, a drone strike killed one and injured another in Belgorod, Russia, and injured three in Beslan, North Ossetia.
