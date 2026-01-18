Power Outage Crisis in Russian-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Amid Drone Strikes

More than 200,000 residents in Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine faced a power outage Sunday following a Ukrainian drone strike on Saturday, reported the Moscow-appointed regional governor.

The statement by Yevgeny Balitsky on Telegram indicated ongoing restoration efforts, as nearly 400 settlements remain powerless amid freezing temperatures in the southeastern region, 75% of which is controlled by Russia.

This incident is part of Russia's ongoing assault on Ukraine's power infrastructure during the war. In a separate incident, a drone strike killed one and injured another in Belgorod, Russia, and injured three in Beslan, North Ossetia.

