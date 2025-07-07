Left Menu

Pakistan's Monsoon Fury: A Nation on High Alert

The recent monsoon rains and flash floods in Pakistan have led to the deaths of at least 72 individuals and left over 130 injured, prompting authorities to maintain high alert. The torrential downpours primarily affected several provinces, raising fears of more severe weather reminiscent of the catastrophic 2022 floods.

  Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stark reminder of nature's fury, Pakistan battles the aftermath of ten days of relentless monsoon rains and flash floods that have claimed at least 72 lives, as confirmed by the National Disaster Management Authority and local officials.

The deluge, starting from June 26, has predominantly impacted the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan. Authorities have issued stern advisories, urging locals and tourists to exercise caution amid warnings of potential highway blockages and further floods.

Following previous disasters, emergency services remain vigilant, highlighted by a recent incident where 17 tourists were swept away in Swat River. As traumatic memories of the 2022 floods linger, underscored by 1,737 fatalities, officials caution against underestimating the threat of extreme weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)

