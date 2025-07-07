Left Menu

Scorching Heat Prompts Campus Upgrades in Eastern China

Universities in eastern China are enhancing student dormitories with air conditioning as near-record temperatures highlight health risks. One student suffered heatstroke and a staff member died, raising awareness on institutional preparedness. The heatwave has put pressure on China's power grid, as demand for air conditioning spikes.

Universities in eastern China are taking action to upgrade dormitories with air conditioning following near-record high temperatures that have sparked health concerns among students. Qingdao University, located in Shandong, confirmed that a student suffered heatstroke, prompting plans to improve student accommodations over the summer.

Additionally, the university reported the death of a dormitory supervisor, although it's unclear if this was linked to the prevailing heatwave. With temperatures in the coastal city of Qingdao reaching up to 40.5 degrees Celsius, the region is experiencing its highest temperatures since records began in 1961.

The intense heat has also stressed China's power grid, with national electricity usage hitting a new record as air conditioning demand surges. As several institutions announce dormitory upgrades, questions are being raised about their readiness for extreme weather exacerbated by climate change.

