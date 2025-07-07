Delhi Battles for Vehicle Policy Reform: The Fuel Ban Controversy

Delhi is at the center of a debate over its vehicle policy as Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa spearheads efforts to suspend the no-fuel scheme affecting overage vehicles. The city's government argues the policy requires reconsideration given its potential adverse effects on residents.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) is scheduled to address this issue in an upcoming meeting. The Delhi government has conveyed its concerns, highlighting the technological challenges and feasibility issues in executing the fuel ban.

Minister Sirsa has been vocal about the lack of transparency regarding vehicle scrapping processes in the past. He also mentioned the possibility of legal action to challenge the policy if necessary, underscoring the government's commitment to resolving these pressing issues.

