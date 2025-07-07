Shimla's Protest Against Highway Expansion: A Cry for Fair Compensation

A group comprising of farmer bodies, trade unions, and affected locals has announced a protest outside the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) office in Shimla on July 16. The aim is to demand compensation and rehabilitation for those impacted by the ongoing four-lane project in Bhattakuffar.

Kuldeep Singh Tanwar, president of the Himachal Kisan Sabha, emphasized the need for fair compensation, pointing out that development activities are often carried out without environmental consideration. He urged for compensation to be calculated under Factor-2, which offers a greater compensation than Factor-1.

The protestors argue destructive practices, such as excessive hill cutting and illegal debris dumping, are causing significant environmental harm. Organizers call for a large turnout to voice these grievances effectively.