Inspirational Amateur Radio Chat Links Students to Space

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla engaged with school students in Meghalaya and Assam via amateur radio from the International Space Station. He encouraged them to pursue space exploration and shared insights on living in microgravity, emphasizing physical fitness and teamwork, while highlighting the role of robotics and AI onboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:24 IST
On Tuesday, students from seven schools in Meghalaya and Assam had the rare opportunity to interact with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla via amateur radio from the International Space Station. Shukla, who has been aboard the ISS for 12 days, spoke with the students who gathered at the North East Space Applications Centre in Shillong.

The students posed 20 questions to Shukla during a 10-minute window. Shukla shared his experiences of training as an astronaut and the realities of life on the ISS, where the schedule is governed by Greenwich Mean Time rather than the day-night cycle. He also discussed the physical challenges posed by microgravity, emphasizing the importance of daily exercise to mitigate muscle and bone loss.

Shukla highlighted the critical role of teamwork and advanced training in preparing astronauts for any eventualities. He also noted the integral role of robotics and artificial intelligence in enhancing operational safety and efficiency on the Space Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

