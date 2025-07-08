Left Menu

Reviving River Ecosystems: Arunachal's 'Nadi Utsav' Takes Bold Steps

Arunachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein, inaugurated 'Nadi Utsav' to rejuvenate river ecosystems and restore fish populations. The event includes measures against illegal fishing, and community-led conservation initiatives, aiming to expand across more regions. Mein also focused on drug prevention and environmental sustainability through community involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:48 IST
In a move to conserve river ecosystems, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the 'Nadi Utsav' in Namsai district. The initiative aims to rejuvenate river ecosystems and restore endangered fish populations, with Mein personally releasing 30,000 fingerlings of diverse species.

With strict measures announced against illegal fishing and pollution, Mein emphasized community involvement. "Flying squads will be deployed and speed boats provided for 24/7 monitoring," he stated, urging community leaders to spearhead conservation efforts.

The festival also promotes sustainability through the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, involving tree planting, and seeks to engage youths in drug prevention measures, with support pledged for de-addiction centers and guidance from local monks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

