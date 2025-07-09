Inferno in Marseille: Wildfire Sweeps Through France's Second-Largest City

Hot summer winds fueled a devastating wildfire which reached Marseille, France's second-largest city, on Tuesday, forcing the cancellation of flights and injuring at least nine people. Many residents were compelled to evacuate or remain indoors as smoke filled the Mediterranean air.

Key infrastructure, including a major hospital, switched to generator power while train traffic in the surrounding area was halted due to the advancing flames. Roads have been closed as more than 1,000 firefighters battle to contain the fire, which has affected 720 hectares and advanced from Les Pennes-Mirabeau toward Marseille.

The local prefecture reported the situation is under control but not yet fully extinguished. Many homes have been evacuated, and residents are advised to remain indoors to avoid smoke inhalation. The ongoing drought and heat wave have heightened wildfire risks across southern France.