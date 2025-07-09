Tragedy in Texas: Flash Flood Devastates Hill Country

The death toll from a July Fourth flash flood in central Texas Hill Country has escalated to at least 109, numerous of which were children, as search teams persist amid mud-encrusted debris for scores still missing. Governor Gregg Abbott confirmed over 180 individuals remain unaccounted for.

Kerr County, especially Kerrville, has seen the majority of fatalities, where 94 bodies have been recovered, the governor reported after touring the area by air. The victims include 27 from Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp, with six still missing, raising the urgent need for ongoing search efforts.

Amid scrutiny over emergency response, officials have faced questions regarding the timeliness of warnings. An unexpected downpour led to flash floods within hours, creating a major disaster. A legislative session will investigate the emergency handling as authorities brace for rising fatalities.