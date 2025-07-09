Seeds in Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Agricultural Adventure
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla conducts groundbreaking experiments on the International Space Station, studying plant germination under microgravity, examining genetic changes in seeds, and exploring microalgae for potential use in space cultivation. His research aims to advance sustainable farming in space and improve understanding of cognitive loads on astronauts.
In an extraordinary display of scientific exploration, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has transformed into a cosmic farmer aboard the International Space Station. As part of a groundbreaking study, Shukla captured the sprouting of 'moong' and 'methi' seeds in petri dishes, documenting their early development under the unique conditions of microgravity.
Shukla and his Axiom-4 colleagues have spent nearly two weeks at the orbital lab, awaiting return to Earth dependant on Florida's coastal weather. The official undocking date for Axiom-4 remains undecided, with a potential mission duration of up to 14 days continuously docked at the ISS.
Collaborating with leading scientists, Shukla's research explores plant resilience, cognitive impacts on astronauts, and the life-sustaining capabilities of microalgae. His work promises insights for sustainable farming in extraterrestrial environments, advancing humanity's understanding of growth acceleration and injury recovery with stem cells.
