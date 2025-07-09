Seeds in Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Agricultural Adventure

In an extraordinary display of scientific exploration, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has transformed into a cosmic farmer aboard the International Space Station. As part of a groundbreaking study, Shukla captured the sprouting of 'moong' and 'methi' seeds in petri dishes, documenting their early development under the unique conditions of microgravity.

Shukla and his Axiom-4 colleagues have spent nearly two weeks at the orbital lab, awaiting return to Earth dependant on Florida's coastal weather. The official undocking date for Axiom-4 remains undecided, with a potential mission duration of up to 14 days continuously docked at the ISS.

Collaborating with leading scientists, Shukla's research explores plant resilience, cognitive impacts on astronauts, and the life-sustaining capabilities of microalgae. His work promises insights for sustainable farming in extraterrestrial environments, advancing humanity's understanding of growth acceleration and injury recovery with stem cells.

