Retired ISRO Employee Arrested for Wife's Murder Amid Depression Struggles

A retired ISRO employee has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death at their home in Avalahalli on Wednesday, police reported. The accused, Nageshwar Rao, aged 65, has been taken into custody as investigation continues.

Citing preliminary findings, police revealed that Rao, who was undergoing treatment for depression, had intentions of taking his own life after the tragic incident. Police said that after the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Rao contacted an acquaintance who then alerted authorities.

The couple's daughter, who resides in the US, has been informed. A case of murder has been registered and further legal procedures are underway, said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

(With inputs from agencies.)