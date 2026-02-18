Left Menu

Retired ISRO Employee Arrested for Wife's Murder Amid Depression Struggles

A 65-year-old retired ISRO employee, Nageshwar Rao, allegedly strangled his wife to death with a towel. Rao, reportedly battling depression, intended to end his life after the incident but was apprehended by police. Authorities are investigating, and the couple's daughter in the US has been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:39 IST
Retired ISRO Employee Arrested for Wife's Murder Amid Depression Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired ISRO employee has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death at their home in Avalahalli on Wednesday, police reported. The accused, Nageshwar Rao, aged 65, has been taken into custody as investigation continues.

Citing preliminary findings, police revealed that Rao, who was undergoing treatment for depression, had intentions of taking his own life after the tragic incident. Police said that after the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Rao contacted an acquaintance who then alerted authorities.

The couple's daughter, who resides in the US, has been informed. A case of murder has been registered and further legal procedures are underway, said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paras Dogra: The Journey To A Historic Ranji Triumph

Paras Dogra: The Journey To A Historic Ranji Triumph

 India
2
Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket

Rashid Khan Salutes Jonathan Trott for Transforming Afghan Cricket

 India
3
Vijay Mallya's Legal Battles: A Fugitive's Dilemma

Vijay Mallya's Legal Battles: A Fugitive's Dilemma

 India
4
Tragedy at Wedding Celebration: DJ Truck Accident Kills Two Children

Tragedy at Wedding Celebration: DJ Truck Accident Kills Two Children

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026