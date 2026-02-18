Retired ISRO Employee Arrested for Wife's Murder Amid Depression Struggles
A 65-year-old retired ISRO employee, Nageshwar Rao, allegedly strangled his wife to death with a towel. Rao, reportedly battling depression, intended to end his life after the incident but was apprehended by police. Authorities are investigating, and the couple's daughter in the US has been notified.
- Country:
- India
A retired ISRO employee has been arrested for allegedly strangling his wife to death at their home in Avalahalli on Wednesday, police reported. The accused, Nageshwar Rao, aged 65, has been taken into custody as investigation continues.
Citing preliminary findings, police revealed that Rao, who was undergoing treatment for depression, had intentions of taking his own life after the tragic incident. Police said that after the alleged attack on his wife, Sandya Sri, Rao contacted an acquaintance who then alerted authorities.
The couple's daughter, who resides in the US, has been informed. A case of murder has been registered and further legal procedures are underway, said Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ISRO
- murder
- Avalahalli
- depression
- police
- arrest
- crime
- investigation
- Rao
- Sandya Sri
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise: Ex-Minister Marcin Romanowski Faces Arrest Warrant
UK Police Investigate Epstein's Alleged Trafficking Through London Airports
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Knives Found on Blinkit Platform
France Reopens Epstein Probe: Unraveling a Transnational Web of Crime
Paris Prosecutors Launch New Probes into Epstein-Linked Crimes