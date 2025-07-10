Left Menu

Ruidoso Resilience: Battling Nature's Fury Once Again

The mountain village of Ruidoso faces yet another challenge after a devastating flash flood, just a year after overcoming wildfires. Three lives were lost, including two children, and severe damage was inflicted on homes and infrastructure. Efforts are underway to rebuild and seek federal assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ruidoso | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:16 IST
Ruidoso Resilience: Battling Nature's Fury Once Again
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the relentless grip of natural disasters, Ruidoso finds itself on the mend once more. Flash floods have devastated the scenic village, claiming three lives, including two young children, and damaging up to 50 homes. This tragedy comes on the heels of last year's wildfires, leaving residents in a state of resilience and despair.

Ruidoso's spirit remains unbroken despite the turmoil, as locals band together to tackle the aftermath of the floodwaters. Tracy Haragan, a native, witnessed the destruction firsthand, expressing a mixture of sorrow and determination. "It is such a great town, it just takes a tail-whipping every once in a while," he lamented.

Emergency efforts are in full swing, with New Mexico's Governor requesting a presidential disaster declaration. The village's tourism-based economy is now at risk, and federal aid is being sought to mitigate future flood risks. The community braces for what the monsoon season may yet bring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025