Ruidoso Resilience: Battling Nature's Fury Once Again

In the relentless grip of natural disasters, Ruidoso finds itself on the mend once more. Flash floods have devastated the scenic village, claiming three lives, including two young children, and damaging up to 50 homes. This tragedy comes on the heels of last year's wildfires, leaving residents in a state of resilience and despair.

Ruidoso's spirit remains unbroken despite the turmoil, as locals band together to tackle the aftermath of the floodwaters. Tracy Haragan, a native, witnessed the destruction firsthand, expressing a mixture of sorrow and determination. "It is such a great town, it just takes a tail-whipping every once in a while," he lamented.

Emergency efforts are in full swing, with New Mexico's Governor requesting a presidential disaster declaration. The village's tourism-based economy is now at risk, and federal aid is being sought to mitigate future flood risks. The community braces for what the monsoon season may yet bring.

