Industrial Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles Leaves Workers Stranded

A significant portion of an under-construction industrial tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed, potentially trapping up to 15 workers. Rescuers from the Los Angeles Fire Department, specializing in confined spaces, rushed to the scene. Efforts to confirm the rescue status of the isolated workers were ongoing.

Updated: 10-07-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An industrial tunnel project in Los Angeles faced a serious setback on Wednesday as a large section of the structure under construction collapsed.

Report from the Los Angeles Fire Department indicated that up to 15 workers could be trapped, located some 9.6 kilometers from the entrance. The situation prompted an emergency response.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated that confirmation of worker rescues was pending as efforts continued with more than 100 specialists addressing the crisis.

