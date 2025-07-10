Industrial Tunnel Collapse in Los Angeles Leaves Workers Stranded

An industrial tunnel project in Los Angeles faced a serious setback on Wednesday as a large section of the structure under construction collapsed.

Report from the Los Angeles Fire Department indicated that up to 15 workers could be trapped, located some 9.6 kilometers from the entrance. The situation prompted an emergency response.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey stated that confirmation of worker rescues was pending as efforts continued with more than 100 specialists addressing the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)