Quake Chaos: Delhi-NCR Rattled by Early Morning Tremors

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana on Thursday morning, sparking panic as residents felt the effects across the Delhi-NCR region.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the epicenter was located 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi, at a depth of 10 km. Tremors were felt in nearby districts, including Rohtak, Gurugram, Panipat, Hisar, and Meerut, prompting residents to rush out of their homes.

Residents in Delhi, including Sultan Khan from Vikaspuri, described the moment as unnerving, with many remaining outside for fear of aftershocks. Similar reactions were observed in Noida and Greater Noida, where residents shared their experiences on social media, highlighting the morning's unsettling events.

