Tragedy Strikes as Gujarat Bridge Collapse Claims 15 Lives
The collapse of a decades-old bridge over the Mahisagar river in Gujarat has resulted in 15 deaths, with several vehicles plunging into the river. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working to locate survivors and missing persons. Heavy rain and mud are complicating efforts.
The fatal collapse of a bridge over the Mahisagar river in Vadodara district, Gujarat, has seen the death toll rise to 15, officials confirmed on Thursday. This disaster struck early Wednesday morning, leading several vehicles to plummet into the river, linking Anand and Vadodara districts.
Search operations by the National and State Disaster Response Forces continue, as authorities work to locate three missing persons. "Until now, 15 bodies have been recovered, with search efforts extending 4 kilometers downstream," Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya stated.
In addition to rescue efforts, a high-level investigation by the Roads and Buildings Department has commenced to determine the cause. Heavy rains and mud hinder progress, as a temporary bridge is being built to assist recovery operations in the river's depths.
