Devastating Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Severe monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in the closure of 208 roads, including a crucial section of the National Highway-3. This has significantly affected connectivity, report officials.

The region has been hit by 10 cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to 15 deaths between June 30 and July 1. Mandi is the worst affected, with 134 roads closed and numerous infrastructure disruptions.

In addition to continued rainfall warnings, the monsoon's impact has caused considerable damage to property and agriculture, accounting for losses worth Rs 750 crore, and leaving 34 people missing.