Devastating Monsoon Rains Wreak Havoc in Himachal Pradesh
Severe monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to the closure of 208 roads, deadly flash floods, and landslides. The state experienced 30% excess rainfall since June 20, resulting in significant losses and the death of 91 people. A yellow alert warns of continued heavy rain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Severe monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in the closure of 208 roads, including a crucial section of the National Highway-3. This has significantly affected connectivity, report officials.
The region has been hit by 10 cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides, leading to 15 deaths between June 30 and July 1. Mandi is the worst affected, with 134 roads closed and numerous infrastructure disruptions.
In addition to continued rainfall warnings, the monsoon's impact has caused considerable damage to property and agriculture, accounting for losses worth Rs 750 crore, and leaving 34 people missing.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Grand Transformation of Maa Janaki Mandir: Bihar's Divine Initiative
Monsoon Mayhem: Road Closures and Tragic Bus Accident in Uttarakhand
Demanding Change: A Global Call for Economic Justice at the UN Conference
Manchester City Dominates Juventus with Commanding Win
Australia Dominates with Commanding Win Over West Indies in Test Opener