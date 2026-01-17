Carrick's Commanding Debut: United Triumphs in Manchester Derby

Michael Carrick's era at Manchester United began sensationally with a 2-0 triumph over rival Manchester City. Carrick, appointed this week, saw his side claim victory in Saturday's Premier League match, lifting spirits at Old Trafford. The success came through goals by Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu in this intense derby.

As the club's seventh head coach since Alex Ferguson's retirement, Carrick faces the challenge of sustaining this winning streak. 'It's a great start,' Carrick noted, highlighting the need for consistency. Impressive support from fans underscored a fresh sense of hope, marking a new chapter for United.

Pep Guardiola conceded defeat, acknowledging United's superior energy. The victory not only secured local bragging rights and a boost towards Champions League aspirations but also further impacted City's title chase. With 17 more games, Carrick's future hangs on maintaining this momentum and securing a permanent role.

