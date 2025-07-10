Left Menu

Rain Refreshes Delhi: Unseasonal Chill and Satisfactory Air

Rain and cooler temperatures greeted Delhi on Thursday, with the maximum temperature nearly 5 degrees below average. Humidity remained high as the IMD predicted additional thunderstorms. Air quality was rated 'satisfactory', providing a pleasant atmospheric change for the capital's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 21:54 IST
Rain Refreshes Delhi: Unseasonal Chill and Satisfactory Air
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rain continued to affect various parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, providing the capital's residents with a humid but unusually cool day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures were notably below the seasonal average.

The IMD reported a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees lower than the typical average for this time of year. The minimum temperature also saw a drop, recorded at 23.0 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees below usual. Despite the cooler temperatures, humidity levels remained high, peaking at 67 percent by late afternoon.

Looking ahead, IMD forecasts predict more thunderstorms with light rain and lightning through the night and into Friday. Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' range, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 62 by 8pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025