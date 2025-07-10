Rain Refreshes Delhi: Unseasonal Chill and Satisfactory Air

Rain continued to affect various parts of Delhi on Thursday morning, providing the capital's residents with a humid but unusually cool day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures were notably below the seasonal average.

The IMD reported a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees lower than the typical average for this time of year. The minimum temperature also saw a drop, recorded at 23.0 degrees Celsius, 4.3 degrees below usual. Despite the cooler temperatures, humidity levels remained high, peaking at 67 percent by late afternoon.

Looking ahead, IMD forecasts predict more thunderstorms with light rain and lightning through the night and into Friday. Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that Delhi's air quality was in the 'satisfactory' range, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 62 by 8pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)