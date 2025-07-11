Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Delhi: Building Collapse Claims Life Amid Metro Works

A 46-year-old man died when a three-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area. The victim, Manoj Sharma, was trapped and later declared dead. The DMRC had identified the building as unsafe before starting metro tunnelling work. They offered Rs 5 lakh compensation to the deceased's family.

A fatal building collapse occurred in Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao area early Friday, claiming the life of 46-year-old Manoj Sharma. The incident is linked to ongoing metro tunnelling works in the region.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had previously marked the edifice as unsafe, prompting evacuation orders in June. Despite safety measures, including structural support and debris clearance with aid from the National Disaster Response Force, the collapse resulted in Sharma's untimely death while he worked at a shop on the ground floor.

Compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced by DMRC for the family of the deceased. Meanwhile, a thorough investigation is being launched, as local authorities, including police and fire services, respond to the incident.

