Tragedy in Northeast Delhi: Building Collapse Sparks Major Rescue Effort

A four-storey building in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi collapsed on Saturday morning, triggering a major rescue operation. Police reported that several individuals might still be trapped beneath the massive rubble.

Responding swiftly, emergency services, aided by local residents, managed to pull three people from the debris. They were immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment, officials stated.

Seven fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene as efforts persist to locate and rescue any remaining victims. The incident occurred around 7 a.m., as locals were engaged in their morning walks, quickly stepping in as first responders before fire officials arrived.