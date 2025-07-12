German Backpacker's Harrowing Rescue in Australian Outback

A 26-year-old German backpacker, Carolina Wilga, was located in a remote part of Western Australia after two harrowing weeks missing in the wilderness. Authorities announced her safe return on Saturday, highlighting the relief felt by her friends and family.

Wilga disappeared on June 29 near the outback town of Beacon, 254 km north of Perth. She was discovered by a passing motorist on a regional road and then airlifted to a Perth hospital, where she remains in stable condition, recuperating from her ordeal.

Having endured mosquito attacks and extreme exposure leading to dehydration and minor injuries, Wilga's condition during the search spurred a comprehensive effort by authorities. Despite the challenges, she plans to continue her journey across Australia once fully recovered.

