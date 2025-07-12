Left Menu

German Backpacker's Harrowing Rescue in Australian Outback

Carolina Wilga, a 26-year-old German backpacker, was found safe after being missing for nearly two weeks in remote Western Australia. She was discovered by a motorist and airlifted to a hospital. Wilga endured harsh conditions, including mosquito bites and dehydration, in the sparsely populated region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:03 IST
A 26-year-old German backpacker, Carolina Wilga, was located in a remote part of Western Australia after two harrowing weeks missing in the wilderness. Authorities announced her safe return on Saturday, highlighting the relief felt by her friends and family.

Wilga disappeared on June 29 near the outback town of Beacon, 254 km north of Perth. She was discovered by a passing motorist on a regional road and then airlifted to a Perth hospital, where she remains in stable condition, recuperating from her ordeal.

Having endured mosquito attacks and extreme exposure leading to dehydration and minor injuries, Wilga's condition during the search spurred a comprehensive effort by authorities. Despite the challenges, she plans to continue her journey across Australia once fully recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

