Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Northeast Delhi

A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi early Saturday morning, trapping several individuals under the rubble. The police have confirmed that a rescue operation is underway involving multiple agencies, including seven fire tenders.

Three people were successfully rescued from the debris and have been transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. There are concerns that more could be trapped beneath the remains. Asma, a local resident, reported hearing a deafening noise and seeing dust everywhere around 7 am when the building came crashing down.

The Delhi Fire Service, led by Atul Garg, detailed that the incident occurred at Janta Colony near Idgah road, with seven fire tenders deployed immediately. Efforts are ongoing as authorities and local residents remain vigilant in a bid to rescue any remaining trapped victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)