Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Northeast Delhi

A four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Welcome area, raising fears of people trapped under debris. Several agencies are conducting rescue operations. Three people have been rescued so far and sent to a hospital. A local family of 10 lived in the building, heightening concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 09:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse in Northeast Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A four-storey building collapsed in the Welcome area of northeast Delhi early Saturday morning, trapping several individuals under the rubble. The police have confirmed that a rescue operation is underway involving multiple agencies, including seven fire tenders.

Three people were successfully rescued from the debris and have been transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. There are concerns that more could be trapped beneath the remains. Asma, a local resident, reported hearing a deafening noise and seeing dust everywhere around 7 am when the building came crashing down.

The Delhi Fire Service, led by Atul Garg, detailed that the incident occurred at Janta Colony near Idgah road, with seven fire tenders deployed immediately. Efforts are ongoing as authorities and local residents remain vigilant in a bid to rescue any remaining trapped victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025