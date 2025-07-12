Blazing Inferno Engulfs Sadar Bazaar Shops
A fire erupted in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, occupying several shops. The blaze broke out on a Saturday afternoon, prompting the Delhi Fire Services to dispatch 12 fire tenders to the site as part of the firefighting operation.
Updated: 12-07-2025 16:45 IST
A fierce blaze ignited in a multi-storey building situated in Delhi's bustling Sadar Bazaar area, as reported by a Delhi Fire Services official.
The department was alerted about the fire in the commercial complex at approximately 3.50 pm, signaling an urgent response.
Currently, 12 fire tenders have been deployed to the scene as efforts to extinguish the fire continue, according to the official.
