Heavy Rains Hit Jharkhand: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand from July 13-15 due to a cyclonic circulation and monsoon trough. Districts are expecting a mix of light, moderate, and heavy rainfall, with some areas seeing significant surpluses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 12-07-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert' in response to anticipated heavy rainfall across several districts in Jharkhand from July 13-15, an official stated. This alert is due to a prevailing cyclonic circulation and an active monsoon trough affecting the region.

Heavy downpours are expected intermittently in Latehar, Lohardaga, and other specified districts throughout this period, with the IMD indicating a likelihood of continued rainfall until July 15. Specific areas, including Chatra and Giridih, may experience intense precipitation on July 15.

Overall, Jharkhand's rainfall statistics show a noticeable surplus, with East Singhbhum leading at 150 per cent above normal. Meanwhile, districts like Deoghar and Godda are experiencing a rainfall deficit, highlighting varied climatic conditions within the state.

