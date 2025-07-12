Left Menu

Varda Space: Elevating Pharmaceutical Horizons with $187 Million Boost

Varda Space Industries has secured $187 million from investors, including Natural Capital and Shrug Capital, to advance its space-based robotic drug manufacturing technology. Additional investors include Lux Capital, Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, and Khosla Ventures. The company's total capital has now reached $329 million.

Updated: 12-07-2025 18:27 IST
Varda Space Industries has successfully garnered $187 million in a recent funding round. Spearheaded by major venture capital firms such as Natural Capital and Shrug Capital, this injection of capital aims to propel the development of robotic drug manufacturing technology in space.

Additional funding contributors include Lux Capital, billionaire investor Peter Thiel, Founders Fund, and Khosla Ventures, founded by entrepreneur Vinod Khosla. The latest funding round elevates Varda's total capital to an impressive $329 million.

The ambitious venture underscores a growing trend in the pharmaceutical and space industries. Varda's approach seeks to leverage the unique conditions of outer space to create more effective drug manufacturing processes, potentially revolutionizing the pharmaceutical field.

