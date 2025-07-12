Delhi's Humane Initiative: Sheltering the Destitute

In a significant move to tackle urban destitution, Delhi Police has relocated 1,173 beggars and vagabonds to government-run shelters across central Delhi. The initiative, operational since July 1, was executed in collaboration with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and targeted areas with high visibility of destitution.

The effort, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, was carried out with a humane approach, ensuring each individual's dignity and respect were upheld. Interaction without coercion formed the crux of the operation, reflecting the authorities' commitment to achieving sustainable social welfare.

By addressing the core issues, such as lack of shelter, food, and healthcare, the authorities aim to alleviate public inconvenience and mitigate socio-economic challenges. The relocated individuals are now receiving regular meals, basic amenities, and essential medical care at the DUSIB-managed facilities.

