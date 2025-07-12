Left Menu

Delhi's Humane Initiative: Sheltering the Destitute

Delhi Police, in partnership with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, has relocated 1,173 beggars and vagabonds to government shelter homes. This initiative addresses urban destitution with respectful treatment. It highlights socio-economic issues like inadequate shelter, food, and healthcare, aiming to provide basic care for displaced individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 23:59 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 23:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to tackle urban destitution, Delhi Police has relocated 1,173 beggars and vagabonds to government-run shelters across central Delhi. The initiative, operational since July 1, was executed in collaboration with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and targeted areas with high visibility of destitution.

The effort, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan, was carried out with a humane approach, ensuring each individual's dignity and respect were upheld. Interaction without coercion formed the crux of the operation, reflecting the authorities' commitment to achieving sustainable social welfare.

By addressing the core issues, such as lack of shelter, food, and healthcare, the authorities aim to alleviate public inconvenience and mitigate socio-economic challenges. The relocated individuals are now receiving regular meals, basic amenities, and essential medical care at the DUSIB-managed facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

