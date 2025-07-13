Tragic Death of Elephant Sparks High-Level Probe in Odisha

An inquiry has been launched by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi following the death of a young female elephant in Sambalpur district, heightening concerns about illegal electrical wiring in forested regions.

The elephant, discovered dead in Sarpali village after encountering a live wire meant for electricity theft, has prompted authorities to act swiftly. Majhi has assured that those accountable will face severe consequences.

A task force led by Chief Conservator of Forest Manoj Nair, along with senior forest and energy officials, are conducting on-site investigations. This unfolds as another elephant succumbed to suspected illness in Angul district, underscoring ongoing threats to wildlife.

