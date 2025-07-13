Tragic Death of Elephant Sparks High-Level Probe in Odisha
A young elephant's death by electrocution in Odisha's Sambalpur district has prompted a high-level investigation. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has demanded a thorough inquiry, vowing strict action against those responsible. The incident highlights ongoing issues with illegal electric wiring in forested areas.
- Country:
- India
An inquiry has been launched by Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi following the death of a young female elephant in Sambalpur district, heightening concerns about illegal electrical wiring in forested regions.
The elephant, discovered dead in Sarpali village after encountering a live wire meant for electricity theft, has prompted authorities to act swiftly. Majhi has assured that those accountable will face severe consequences.
A task force led by Chief Conservator of Forest Manoj Nair, along with senior forest and energy officials, are conducting on-site investigations. This unfolds as another elephant succumbed to suspected illness in Angul district, underscoring ongoing threats to wildlife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- elephant
- death
- investigation
- Sambalpur
- Mohan Charan Majhi
- electricity
- theft
- forest
- probe
ALSO READ
Seek forgiveness from Jagannath devotees, tender apology for Puri temple stampede: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
Financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to be provided to next of kin of temple stampede victims: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi chairs meeting with his deputies to assess Puri temple stampede situation: Official.
Puri DCP Bishnu Charan Pati, Police Commandant Ajay Padhi suspended in wake of temple stampede: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.
Puri Collector Siddharth S Swain, SP Binit Agarwal transferred after temple stampede: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi.