Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Gathers for Key Advisory Meet

The 33rd meeting of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's State Advisory Committee will convene in Panchkula, chaired by HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma. Participants from various power utilities will discuss consumer service quality, distribution utility accountability, and review previous meeting decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold its 33rd State Advisory Committee meeting on January 22 in Panchkula.

According to a statement, HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma will lead the meeting, joined by commission members and managing directors from state power utilities.

Discussions will focus on service quality, utility accountability, and examining outcomes from prior meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

