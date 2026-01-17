Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Gathers for Key Advisory Meet
The 33rd meeting of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's State Advisory Committee will convene in Panchkula, chaired by HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma. Participants from various power utilities will discuss consumer service quality, distribution utility accountability, and review previous meeting decisions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold its 33rd State Advisory Committee meeting on January 22 in Panchkula.
According to a statement, HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma will lead the meeting, joined by commission members and managing directors from state power utilities.
Discussions will focus on service quality, utility accountability, and examining outcomes from prior meetings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Electricity
- Regulatory
- Commission
- Meeting
- Advisory
- Nand Lal Sharma
- Power
- Utilities
- Consumer
ALSO READ
India, ASEAN Reaffirm Digital Partnership at 6th ASEAN–India Digital Ministers’ Meeting
IndiaAI Mission Advances Inclusive AI Agenda at Working Group Meeting on Social Empowerment at IIT Hyderabad
Tarique Rahman’s Landmark Courtesy Meeting with Muhammad Yunus
High-Stakes Meetings: Trump and Machado Discuss Venezuela's Political Future
High-Stakes Meeting: Trump, Machado, and Venezuela's Political Future