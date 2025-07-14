Left Menu

Australia Showcases HIMARS in Major Military Exercise

Australia showcased its HIMARS long-range rocket system for the first time during joint war games with the U.S. and Singapore. These exercises mark crucial steps for allied forces in response to China’s military expansion. The live-fire exercise involved up to 40,000 troops from 19 nations.

14-07-2025
Australia demonstrated its cutting-edge HIMARS long-range rocket system during a major joint military exercise with the U.S. and Singapore. This marks the first time the country has employed HIMARS in combat training alongside U.S. and Singaporean forces.

The use of HIMARS, crucial in the Ukraine conflict, aligns with Australia's strategic pivot towards strengthening its military defenses amid China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. Held during the Talisman Sabre war games, the exercise was a collaborative effort featuring up to 40,000 troops from 19 nations.

The high-profile military event was overseen by Australian and U.S. military leaders and aims to deter potential threats, reflecting the strengthening ties and strategic defense initiatives among allies in the Pacific region.

