Karnataka's Quantum Leap: Pioneering the Future of Technology

Karnataka is set to bolster its status as a quantum technology hub with a high-level meeting discussing a 'quantum action plan,' industry-academia collaboration, and skill development strategies. The state, home to India's first Quantum Research Park, aims to foster a startup-friendly environment for quantum advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to position Karnataka as a frontrunner in quantum technology, the state government has scheduled a high-level committee meeting on July 16. This strategic assembly will be led jointly by several key ministers, including Science and Technology Minister N S Boseraju.

Karnataka has already laid substantial groundwork in this sector, marked by the establishment of India's first Quantum Research Park at IISc in Bengaluru. With Rs 48 crore dedicated to its development, the state showcases its commitment to future technologies.

The meeting will gather officials, quantum technology industry representatives, and policy-makers to formulate a 'quantum action plan.' Topics on the agenda encompass creating a dedicated quantum hardware manufacturing zone and fostering a startup-friendly ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

