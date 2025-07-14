Heavy Rainfall Triggers Flash Flood Warnings in Jharkhand
The India Meteorological Department issued flash flood warnings for 12 districts in Jharkhand, predicting heavy rainfall. Alerts range from ‘red’ for extremely heavy rain to ‘yellow’ for heavy rain in several districts. A depression and monsoon trough influence widespread rainfall, with some areas experiencing significant precipitation until July 17.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued flash flood warnings for 12 Jharkhand districts due to a heightened rainfall forecast. The alerts apply until 11:30 AM on Tuesday for districts including Bokaro, East Singhbhum, and others, where surface runoff and inundation may be expected, the IMD stated in its bulletin.
With 'red' alerts for extremely heavy rainfall in areas like Saraikela-Kharswan and 'orange' alerts for very heavy rainfall in districts such as Gumla, the IMD is urging residents to stay vigilant. Meanwhile, a 'yellow' alert indicates potential heavy rainfall in Ranchi and other districts until Tuesday morning.
According to Abhishek Anand, Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, a depression over Southeast Gangetic West Bengal contributes to this scenario. Jharkhand's rainfall has exceeded normal levels this season, with East Singhbhum recording a 153% surplus, raising concerns over flash floods amidst continuing weather disturbances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
